Amanda Gaspary of Lakeland aced Final Jeopardy, but couldn't beat the defending champion.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A University of South Florida graduate got the chance to show off her brainpower on the popular game show "Jeopardy!"

Amanda Gaspary of Lakeland finished second on the episode that aired Tuesday, March 30.

Gaspary entered Final Jeopardy in third place with $4,800, but gave the correct response ("Who is John Wilkes Booth?") to the last clue. She doubled her total to $9,600, but per "Jeopardy!" rules, won just $2,000 for her runner-up finish. Returning champion Bryce Hwang walked away with $40,200.

"It was really surreal, so it's sort of like a 'Jeopardy!' fan's dream come true," Gaspary said before her episode aired. She says she grew up watching the show, and still tunes in with her husband and their daughters.

Gaspary is a curriculum specialist at Santa Fe High School in Lakeland. According to her bio, she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at USF.

Dr. Mehmet Oz guest hosted this episode of "Jeopardy!" He will be behind the lectern for the rest of this week before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' two-week stint begins April 5.

"Jeopardy!" airs weeknights at 7:30 on 10 Tampa Bay.