TAMPA, Fla. — In this unprecedented time of self-isolation, ‘turnin’ up’ to celebrate the end of the workweek is about to get a makeover.

People are finding creative ways to stay connected with their peers, family, and friends by hosting virtual happy hours.

Don’t worry. Virtual happy hours are easy to find.

Go into your favorite social media platform, and type in #virtualhappyhour. Most virtual happy hours will take place on Thursdays and Fridays.

The virtual happy hours are hosted on video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype and FaceTime.

Some virtual happy hours even have an agenda. @lawbae group will discuss bowling, COVID19 and a recap of the reality television shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In case you’re wondering, all virtual happy hours are BYOB.

Happy Hour Alternative

If you’ve been working from home, and you’re suffering from cabin fever, and you’re in dire need of social interaction, host a social distance neighborhood happy hour.

Again, this is a BYOB kind of party. The only requirement for the block is to stay 6 feet apart from your neighbors.

Karaoke anyone?

Karaoke is a longtime favorite to unwind after the workweek. But since we are encouraged to practice social distancing during the height of COVID-19, we will have to sing off-key somewhere else.

Singers are stepping up to the mic on Instagram Live and hosting their very own karaoke party.

Movie night

If you’re like most moviegoers, you probably enjoy watching blockbuster films with your closest friends or partners. Those theater seats are not social-distance friendly. But, your Smart TVs and internet connections are.

Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension, lets you stream and watch movies with your friends online. You can even comment while you’re watching. You can find details of how it all works at NetflixParty.com,

Work it out

If working out at the gym was part of your happy hour routine, there’s something for you. Online workout groups are also hosting virtual get-togethers.

Whether you want to build and tone your muscles or get in some cardio time, you can find what you’re looking for on your preferred social media platforms.

All you have to do is type in #virtualworkoutgroup.

Granted, most of these ideas are nothing new. They’ve been around for several years. The only difference is we weren’t faced with fighting a new virus.

We are living in a time of uncertainty. And by the looks of things, social distancing will be part of our daily lives for a while.

So, in the meantime, let’s try to enjoy life, even if that means keeping our distance while we connect virtually.

