Disney releases dates for 2021 Epcot Food & Wine Festival

The annual event gives parkgoers the chance to taste specialty dishes and drinks from across the globe right in the heart of Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Foodies better start preparing their appetites now because the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is set to begin on July 15 at Walt Disney World.

The Food & Wine Festival of pop-up kitchens around Epcot's World Showcase has been a staple at the theme park giant for the past 26 years and gives parkgoers the chance to taste specialty dishes and drinks from across the globe right in the heart of Florida.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, fan favorites like Canada, Germany, Appleseed Orchard, Greece, and Hops and Barley will be back during the 2021 festival.

Plus, the theme park says it is adding even more marketplaces throughout the festival until it wraps things up on Nov. 20.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will begin July 15 at Walt Disney World Resort! 🍽️🍷 Get the tasty details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/iwgfDBgwTn #TasteEPCOT pic.twitter.com/HoYfzX915P — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) March 31, 2021

Outside of snacking on more food than you can imagine, food lovers can also play Remy's Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, listen to musical performances and shop the festival-themed souvenir shops.

Walt Disney World says the latest information on the festival is "just an appetizer" and full event details will be released soon. Anyone interested in attending the 2021 festivities can keep an eye on TasteEPCOT.com for updates.