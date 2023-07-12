'Wheel of Fortune Live!' is making stop in Tampa Bay area

Guests will be able to call consonants, buy vowels and maybe even solve puzzles to win prizes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Game show enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area will soon get a first-hand look at the colorful spinner as "Wheel of Fortune Live!" makes its way to Florida.

The game show has been adapted into a stage show to give fans access and another chance to win at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" Unlike the broadcast TV version, fans in seats will randomly be selected to go on stage and feel like they are on the letter-guessing show itself.

Guests will be able to call consonants, buy vowels and maybe even solve puzzles to win prizes. These aren't small prizes either, they'll be able to win prizes including trips to Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

"Wheel of Fortune Live!" kicks off on Oct. 14 with hosts, Mark L. Walberg and Bob Goen.

The live game show will be at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, and at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Dec. 17, 2023. Other Florida dates include Ft. Myers, West Palm Beach, The Villages and Jacksonville.