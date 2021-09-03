WrestleMania 37 tickets go on sale March 16, WWE announces

TAMPA, Fla. — "The Showcase of the Immortals" is returning to Tampa Bay, and wrestling fans finally are finding out when they will have a chance to purchase tickets for the event.
WWE announced Monday that tickets for WrestleMania 37 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
The two-night event will take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium. The same arena that was meant to host the grandest stage of them all last year before the pandemic scrapped those plans.
A heavy influx of revenue was anticipated from WrestleMania 36 for the Tampa Bay area in 2020, but losing the event caused the Tampa Bay area to miss out on "hundreds of millions" in revenue.
