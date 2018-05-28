It’s open 365 days a year. And last month, they saw more than two million passengers.

So it’s true, that you never know who you may encounter at the airport.

For Deidria Todd, she’s been waiting for this encounter for 46 years.

“She says she’s heading this way,” says Todd. “Oh my goodness, it’s her!”

Todd spotted Timyka Artist.

Artist is Todd’s sister. A sister she never knew she had until a month ago.

How about meeting a sister you never knew you had after 46 years? That's what happened today @FlyTPA pic.twitter.com/EgS2CqqYJP — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) May 27, 2018

“Oh my god, you look just like dad,” says Artist.

“I do,” says Todd.

“So I saw that there was a special on Ancestry.com, so I did the DNA test and it came back saying that I have a close family member. And I’m looking at her photo saying, I don’t know who this lovely person is. So I reached out on Facebook,” says Artist.

Both sisters registered their information on Ancestry.com. They were both notified that they were a match to being close relatives. They just didn’t know how close.

For privacy information regarding DNA on Ancestry.com, click here.

They first chatted via Facebook and then connected over the phone.

“I think what got me is when you said, dad's name and it was my dad’s name on her birth certificate,” says Artist.

You see, Deidria never knew her father. She always knew she had family out there.

“She said, ‘I’m your sister, and I just started crying,” says Todd.

Tears that came out once again on today’s encounter.

An encounter at an airport that these two sisters won’t ever forget.

“This story couldn’t have been written any better and if I had to wait 46 years, it’s all worth it.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP