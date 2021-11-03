Happy Pi Day! Celebrate with food deals across Tampa Bay

From pizza pies and pot pies to a homemade slice of the all-American pastry, we've found discounts to celebrate this delicious holiday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunday, March 14, is also known around the world as Pi Day. When you write out the date as 3/14, it looks like the first 3 digits of the mathematical sequence we know as pi – 3.14.

Physicist Larry Shaw founded the day in 1988 to recognize the infinite number. It became an official holiday in the U.S. more than 20 years later, thanks to legislation that passed the House in 2009.

Lucky for us, the traditional celebration for this holiday includes tasty treats instead of math problems. Want to get in on the action? You can get deals on a slice of pie, pizza pie and even chicken pot pie around Tampa Bay today. One deal even offers a discount on pie-shaped products!

You can also use Pi Day to get messy and support Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa. The museum is challenging people to donate $3 or take a pie in the face! The best part? It's completely virtual for the pandemic so you can take the fun anywhere!

Check out the list of Pi Day deals in our area below. You may want to call ahead to make sure the location near you is participating in the deal! Know about a discount we missed? Let us know on Facebook!

PIE:

Publix – Stop by the bakery for $3.14 slices of apple pie

PIZZA:

7/11 – Buy a large pizza at participating locations for $3.14

– Buy a large pizza at participating locations for $3.14 BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse – You can get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14 on Pi Day. This offer is available for in-restaurant only. COVID precautions are in place.

– You can get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14 on Pi Day. This offer is available for in-restaurant only. COVID precautions are in place. Cici's Pizza - Get two large 1-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each. This is valid through March 28 with the use of a coupon.

- Get two large 1-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each. This is valid through March 28 with the use of a coupon. Fresh Market - They are offering a $3.14 discount on chicken pot pies and 9-inch apple and cheery pies

Marco’s Pizza – The shop is offering a large pizza for $3.14 when you buy one at regular price and use the promo code PIDAY.

– The shop is offering a large pizza for $3.14 when you buy one at regular price and use the promo code PIDAY. Hungry Howies – this deal lasts a little longer! Between March 13 through the 16, order any bread item and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

– this deal lasts a little longer! Between March 13 through the 16, order any bread item and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Papa John’s – Buy a large pizza and get your second for $3.14.

OTHER: