ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the past 25 years, Connie Oliver has been a first responder for the citizens of St. Petersburg.

Her last role with the department was being a 911 call taker.

She took her final call last night and it came from her daughter, who is a police sergeant.

She retired on Wednesday.

On the department’s Facebook page, it was written, “It’s time to move into a life where you can take care of you, your friends and your family, Connie. Maybe you can relax for a bit now that you have every weekend and holiday off.

“Your selflessness and caring personality will not be forgotten.”

