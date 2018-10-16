OLDSMAR, Fla. -- Two of at least three manatees that were trapped Tuesday afternoon have been rescued.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and staff from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are caring for the two manatees that got trapped in a retention pond off Bicentennial Way in Oldsmar.

The aquarium says the manatees were spotted several days ago. But, when tides were high during Hurricane Michael, they made their way from Tampa Bay to the Mobbly Bayou Wilderness Preserve. Experts say manatees often get stranded in the area during high tides.

The status of the third manatee was not immediately clear. The two rescued animals are being assessed and cared for by veterinarians.

