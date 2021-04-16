'Log' at Florida track practice was not a 'log'

TAMPA, Fla. — They thought it was a log. Then it started walking.
Alonso High School's mascot might be the Raven, but you would've thought it was the Gator when a four-legged creature strolled into track and field/cross country practice without "a care in the world."
It happened last week.
The team's Twitter account posted a photo showing the alligator wandering along.
"Absent from photo are the Raven athletes whose track speed was never better," the team tweeted.
A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson said one of the coaches was first to spot the animal.
"Coach Mills says the athletes' running times were record speed that day – wonder why! It was great practice for their district competition tomorrow at Alonso," she wrote in an email.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: 8 killed in Indianapolis FedEx building shooting, others being treated at hospitals
- Baby toys at Target, Walmart recalled for potential choking hazards
- Guitarist of band formed in Tampa becomes 1st person to plead guilty over Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Rays propose 'world class' multi-sport stadium in St. Pete for Rays and Rowdies
- Florida 'anti-riot' bill headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk after being passed by the Senate
- $235 million: Pasco County man is youngest player in Florida lottery history to win Powerball jackpot
- Police: Man charged with grand theft auto after stolen Ferrari chase
- Did you lose your vaccine card? Here's what to do next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter