CMA releases 200-pound loggerhead turtle back into Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 200-pound female loggerhead turtle is finally headed home after being released into the Gulf of Mexico by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Dhebra was released back into open waters after spending a few months recovering at CMA. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued her back on May 6 near Fort De Soto and the Skyway Bridge, the agency said in a news release.

CMA staff initially thought the 200-pound turtle had suffered from red tide, a release of toxic algae that can harm sea turtles' nervous systems. However, examinations proved that this was not the case.

Dhebra was cleared for release by a CMA veterinarian and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and was returned to the Gulf of Mexico.

Back in May near Sarasota, two endangered loggerhead turtles were also returned to gulf waters after spending months in the care of specialists at Mote Marine Lab.

The sea turtles nicknamed Valerie and Mahomes had gotten sick from red tide and were rescued back in February before eventually getting released at Anna Maria Bayfront Park.