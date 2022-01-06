Hillsborough County animal shelter waives adoption fees for Betty White challenge

Starting Jan. 15, the first 100 pet adoptions will be free.

TAMPA, Fla. — In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, one local pet shelter is providing 100 free adoptions.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center wrote on Facebook that it "would like to do something special in honor of the late Betty White and her love for pet shelters."

"Starting January 15, the first 100 adoptions from PRC will be free in celebration of Betty's 100th birthday on January 17! #BettyWhiteChallenge"

Betty White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The beloved actress had been entertaining people for more than 60 years.

What is the Betty White Challenge?

According to The New York Post, Betty White was a pioneering animal rights activist who "adored the furry ones."

Tegna sister-station WWL says White paid for a private plane to relocate the Audubon Aquarium's otters and penguins to the Monterey Bay Aquarium following Hurricane Katrina.

"Audubon did not find out until after the trip that Betty White had paid for a portion of the trip," Audubon spokesperson Annie Matherne wrote in a statement. "Betty was a huge animal advocate and conservationist. She did not want any fanfare surrounding her part in the relocation; she just wanted to help how she could. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true friend.”

The Post explains the viral social media challenge is a virtual event that will be held on Jan. 17 and asks people to donate $5 to animal shelters or rescues in White's name.

A graphic circulating around social media says the following:

"On Betty White's 100th birthday, January 17, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter and donate just $5 in Betty White's name. Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves."