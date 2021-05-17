How to identify a Cane toad in Florida

They go by many names, but the "Bufo" toads can be harmful to pets

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year again-- when you might notice what some consider toads on steroids in your yards.

That's right, the “Bufo toads” are back!

The invasive species of toad goes by many names: Bufo, Cane, Marine and Giant toads. (You’ll see all those names in this article.)

Since the toads are back, here's information from the Univerity of Florida's Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation's website.

Here’s what you need to know about them:

Cane toads are invasive.

They eat a lot!

They eat native frogs, lizards, snakes and even small mammals, pretty much anything that fits in their mouths.

They have large triangular poison glands on the shoulder. When a dog bites down the glands ooze or quirk out the poison. Left untreated it could be deadly

Symptoms your dog has had a run-in with a Marine toad:

Pawing at the face and mouth.

Foaming at the mouth

Dark red gums

Disorientation or frantic behavior

Whining

Seizures

How to treat your dog:

First, take a wet rag and wipe out the inside of your pet’s mouth. Wipe the tongue, the gums inside and outside of your pet's lips. Giant toad poison is very thick and sticky, so you want to be thorough.

Next, use a garden hose to rinse your dog’s mouth for 10 minutes. Make sure your dog’s head is pointing down so the water runs out of their mouth.

After that call your vet for advice

Good native Southern toads versus bad invasive Cane toads:

Don’t go around killing every toad you see!

If the toad is more than four to six inches, it’s not native.

Check out this picture from the University of Florida that shows how you can tell the Native Southern Toad from the Invasive Marine toad.

How did Cane toads get here anyway?

According to the Unviertyy of Florida, Cane toads are native to extreme southern Texas, Central and South America. They were introduced in Florida several times during the 1930s to 1950s to control pests. (That didn’t work) The toads we have in the Tampa Bay area today are thought to come from Miami.

Cane toads like people:

Well, they like to live near people in suburban neighborhoods, schoolyards, and golf courses. So far, they haven’t invaded natural areas of the state.

Finally, toad proof your home:

Turn off outside lights at night

Get yellow “bug” lights that don’t attract insects or motion sensor security lights.

Trim shrubs short so limbs don’t touch the ground and provide places for them to hid.

Remove debris and clutter in your yard.

Don’t leave pet food outside at night – toads will learn you have an easy meal around and make your porch their home.

Empty pet water bowls at night

Eliminate other sources of water in your yard.