Animals

Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases sea turtle hatchling to the Gulf of Mexico

The hatchling was rescued by the aquarium when members noticed injuries to its head.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Tuesday, biologists at Clearwater Marine Aquarium say they were able to successfully release a rescued green sea turtle hatchling into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the aquarium, the hatchling was rescued by its Sea Turtle Nesting Team when members noticed injuries to the sea turtle's head.

Following a month of rehabilitation, the hatchling was cleared to return home.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green sea turtle nesting is mainly concentrated along the central-east and southeast coast of Florida. CMA says that makes this rescue, rehabilitation and release a rare event.

