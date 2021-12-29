CMA: If you see this dolphin and calf tangled together, don't try to help

The aquarium is reminding people that it is illegal to intervene with marine mammals without proper authorization.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For weeks, Clearwater Marine Aquarium says it has been monitoring an entangled dolphin and her calf. Now, the aquarium is asking the public to not intervene.

According to CMA, they have received multiple reports of people trying to remove the gear on their own. However, officials say such actions can actually add some additional stress to the animals and potentially harm them.

Instead, CMA says give the animal space and contact local stranding organizations, like CMA. The aquarium's 24/7 hotline is 727-441-1790.

"We also wish to remind the public that any intervention to marine mammals must be authorized by NOAA and any attempts to disentangle them is illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and could face a maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days," CMA said in a statement.

CMA says the mother dolphin that's tangled up is known to multiple ID programs and is being monitored daily.