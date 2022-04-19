Humane Society: Dog left abandoned outside Tampa shelter on Easter

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says 3-year-old Bogie was left in a bucket outside its shelter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A dog was found abandoned outside of a Tampa-area animal shelter on Easter Sunday, according to rescue personnel.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the 3-year-old pup named Bogie was left outside its shelter in a bucket.

"We're all for surrendering an animal you can no longer care for, but for the wellbeing of the animal, PLEASE do it the right way!" The Humane Society of Tampa Bay wrote on Facebook.

Bogie is not currently up for adoption. The male terrier is instead listed on the shelter's "Lost & Found Pets" page. If Bogie is your pet you are asked to contact The Humane Society of Tampa Bay "immediately" by calling 813-876-7138 ext. 0 or by emailing intake@humanesocietytampa.org.