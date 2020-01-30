MADISON, Wis — Scout is one lucky dog that will be making a commercial appearance during the Super Bowl—all so he can say thank you to the veterinarians who saved him.
The golden retriever recently beat cancer thanks to the University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Scott’s owner is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, who bought a 30-second spot during this year’s game, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison News.
The 7-year-old golden retriever collapsed at home one day and was only given one month to live, UW-Madison News said. But, Scout found his way into UW Veterinary Care where he met with a team of specialists who put together cutting edge treatment.
Now, Scout's very thankful owner is using the Super Bowl commercial to show how grateful he is for the golden retriever’s veterinary care team.
