Video shows 'superpod' of dolphins swimming next to boat

DANA POINT, Calif. — In Florida, we are no stranger to the occasional dolphin sightings. 

But one group of people on a whale-watching boat off Dana Point, California, were in for an incredible sight when dozens of dolphins in a "superpod" swam next to them.

The video shows the dolphins zooming through the water, turning the ocean around them into white water.

The video was posted by Dana Point Whale Watching on March 19. Part of the video's description says the boaters got to watch the pod for four hours. 

According to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, most pods range from two to 30. But, some pods can have hundreds, even thousands of dolphins and those can be called "megapods" or "superpods," according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. 

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation says these giant group sightings are rare and usually don't last very long. 

