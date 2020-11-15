Florida's east coast sees nearly 100 turtle hatchling washbacks from Tropical Storm Eta

The sea turtles need to be taken to a marine center as they are too debilitated to immediately return to the sea.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — While Tropical Storm Eta is no longer bringing heavy rains and strong wind to Florida, its impact on marine life still lingers.

Volusia County says the storm caused an area marine center to see nearly 100 sea turtle hatchling washbacks this week. Species among those pushed ashore by Eta were hawksbill, loggerhead and green sea turtles.

In a video shared by the county, Marine Science Center assistant manager Ashley shared that the hatchlings came in with the seaweed as Florida waters churned.

And while beachgoers might think to guide the little reptiles back to open water-- it's actually the opposite. Instead, the Marine Science center asks you to either locate a local beach safety officer or call a local center as the baby sea turtles will be too lethargic to make it back out.

Once at a rehab center, the sea turtle will spend some time in a kiddie pool while the staff provides care, food and evaluation before returning those healthy enough back home.

