CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all of us humans, there’s plenty of stress and concern about the coronavirus right now. But inside the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, life for rescued animals continues as normal.

“She’s just enjoying a little it of playtime right now,” Brooke Dowersox of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said, pointing to one of the facilities famed dolphins named Hope.

She says the resident animals like Hope and Winter are receiving top-notch care but may be picking up on the biggest difference since COVID-19-- fewer people.

“There are definitely differences in their day without guests here,” Dowersox said. “Overall they’re doing well. We don’t see any major changes with that.”

The care staff here continues making sure all of the animals, including Winter, are well taken care of, something many of the aquarium’s biggest fans have been worried about.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone connected with us and the animals,” Dowersox said.

That’s especially important because much of the aquarium’s budget to keep dolphins, like Hope and Winter, fed and cared for comes from admission.

“A lot of the funding does come from our guests,” Dowersox said.

It’s a similar situation over at Zoo Tampa.

“Not having the front gate open obviously makes things very challenging for us,” Chris one of the zookeepers who is working hard to ensure the animals are doing okay said.

“Animals like our great apes, who are very observant and social, recognize members as they come in and out of the zoo and definitely know that things are different.”

That’s why zoos and aquariums from across the country are accepting donations and working hard to keep their biggest fans engaged with daily live videos and content on social media.

The Florida Aquarium was closed for its 25th anniversary but still had a party with the penguins online.

Zoo Tampa posted a video on handwashing with their orangutans!

“People are at home, people are looking for things to do and people want to know how the animals are doing here at the zoo,” Chris said. “It’s important for us to continue engaging them and showing them how things are going.”

Both facilities are eager to get back open once it’s safe, realizing the public’s love for animals is just another way to make it through together.

“All of our residents here have really special rescue stories that people really connect to. So especially during a difficult time like this, we’re really happy to be a source of joy and inspiration for people to make it through this time.”

