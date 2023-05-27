Huge alligator stops rush hour traffic for nearly 10 minutes in Tampa

Amen Bashir, 34, also known as FlaNative88 on Tik Tok, was left "speechless" Thursday evening when he was stuck in traffic for nearly 10 minutes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nothing says you're in Florida like being stuck in traffic for nearly 10 minutes because a giant alligator decided to cross the road during rush hour traffic.

Amen Bashir, 34, captured the unbelievable moment on video Thursday evening while sitting at the intersection of Williams Road and East Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa. He later shared the now-viral video on TikTok.

The Tampa native, known as FlaNative88 on TikTok, told 10 Tampa Bay he simply couldn't believe what he saw and had to capture it in the clip that now has nearly one million views.

"I was speechless when I saw such a large alligator just casually strolling across the street," Bashir said. "It was unreal to say the least."

He said a Hillsborough County deputy, who had been patrolling the area nearby, stopped traffic in both directions to let the gator safely cross to a large lake on the other side of the road.

The alligator made it to the lake and traffic returned to normal.

In more alligator news, earlier this month a Clearwater police officer wrangled a 5-and-a-half-foot gator that was hanging in the backyard pool of a Countryside area home.

Officer Kyle Bingham captured the gator and later released it into the nearby Lake Chautauqua.