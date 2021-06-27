Study: 33 species pose 'high risk' of becoming invasive across the globe, and some are in Florida

Scientists from across the globe tried to predict which aquatic species in their regions were likely to become invasive in the near future, according to a recent study. What they found was 33 species posed a 'very high risk' of invasion, and a few of them could be found right here in Florida.
The study was conducted by scientists at UF/IFAS using an invasive species screening kit. According to the study, that kit was sent to 195 scientists across 6 continents in order to examine 819 species. The goal of the experiment was to inform lawmakers about the threat invasive species pose.
Once they become established outside their natural habitats, invasive species can have negative impacts on the environment, economy and human health.
Here in Florida, those invasive species and their impacts include:
- Redear Sliders - These turtles breed with native Yellowbelly Sliders.
- Cane Toads - These toads eat smaller amphibians and compete with native animals for food. They also release toxins that are dangerous to pets and other wildlife.
- Amazon Sailfin Catfish - This fish likes to burrow underground, making erosion worse in Florida's waterways.
