Study: 33 species pose 'high risk' of becoming invasive across the globe, and some are in Florida

Invasive species can have negative impacts on the environment, economy and human health.

Scientists from across the globe tried to predict which aquatic species in their regions were likely to become invasive in the near future, according to a recent study. What they found was 33 species posed a 'very high risk' of invasion, and a few of them could be found right here in Florida.

The study was conducted by scientists at UF/IFAS using an invasive species screening kit. According to the study, that kit was sent to 195 scientists across 6 continents in order to examine 819 species. The goal of the experiment was to inform lawmakers about the threat invasive species pose.

