Largo police searching for two people accused of stealing nearly $49K worth of puppies

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is asking for your help to identify two people they say broke into a local pet store and stole 12 puppies.

The duo is said to have broken into the Largo All About Puppies on April 25 and began putting $48,700 worth of the little pups into bags before taking off.

Among the dogs stolen were a Siberian Husky, Boston Terrier, French Bulldog, English Bulldog, two Olde Bulldogs, three Poodles and three Yorkshire Terriers, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police department at 727-587-6730.