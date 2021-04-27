x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Largo police searching for two people accused of stealing nearly $49K worth of puppies

The duo is reported to have placed the dogs into bags before taking off.
Credit: Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is asking for your help to identify two people they say broke into a local pet store and stole 12 puppies. 

The duo is said to have broken into the Largo All About Puppies on April 25 and began putting $48,700 worth of the little pups into bags before taking off.

Among the dogs stolen were a Siberian Husky, Boston Terrier, French Bulldog, English Bulldog, two Olde Bulldogs, three Poodles and three Yorkshire Terriers, according to police. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police department at 727-587-6730.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter