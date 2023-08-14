Loggerhead turtle with missing flippers to complete deep-dive trials at The Florida Aquarium

After 30 years in human care, the 262-pound loggerhead turtle could be ready for a permanent home in deeper waters.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla — The Florida Aquarium's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center is on the cusp of another success story as one of its turtles, a 262-pound loggerhead with missing flippers, appears to be rising to a crucial challenge: diving and swimming in deep water.

The trial began last week when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily moved the turtle from Tampa to The Florida Aquarium's facility at Apollo Beach. Divers and biologists brought the turtle to an 11-foot-deep dive pool to see if, even with its physical challenges, it could navigate the pool and become accustomed to swimming in deep water after 30 years of living in shallow habitats.

According to a press release from the Aquarium, the turtle is estimated to be more than 40 years old and needs a permanent place to live. The data FWC gathers from two weeks of deep-dive testing will help determine exactly where the turtle will call home.

The Florida Aquarium's deep-dive program has been in action for four years, beginning at the same time the aquarium opened its Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in 2019.