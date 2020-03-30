VENICE, Fla. — It only takes one phone call to save a life. That's what someone did over the weekend, saving the life of a loggerhead sea turtle named "Joyce."

Joyce was found swimming strangely off the Venice Jetty Friday in Sarasota County. Someone spotted her and called Mote Marine Laboratory's 24-hour hotline.

The Venice Police Department, along with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, were able to respond and rescue the turtle in crisis.

Mote's team says Joyce was swimming erratically -- unable to dive more than a few feet, not staying down, and not trying to leave the area when approached. Once she was rescued, she was taken to Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital and put in low water overnight.

Joyce got her nickname after Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce, who was the first trained responder who came to her rescue.

The team at Mote says Joyce became more alert over the weekend, but she's not out of the woods just yet. While she hasn't eaten anything yet, the team knows that she had eaten somewhat recently.

The medical care team at Mote is working to figure out why Joyce was stranded in the first place.

What should you do if you find a marine animal in need?

If you see a sea turtle, manatee, dolphin, or whale in distress and you're in either Sarasota or Manatee county, you should call Mote's Stranding Investigations Program 24-hour hotline at 941-988-0212.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when you call:

When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.

Take photos and video if possible.

Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.

For other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC's) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

In the southeastern U.S., call 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

