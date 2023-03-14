x
Manatee distressed from red tide rescued by crews in Sarasota County

The sea cow is now at SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.
Credit: Venice Police Department

NOKOMIS, Fla. — As red tide continues to creep up the Florida coast, it's not just spring breakers feeling the effects – water mammals are as well.

In Sarasota County, the Venice Police Department's marine unit worked with Mote Marine Laboratory researchers to rescue a manatee they say was in distress from red tide.

Marine officers and biologists helped the manatee hold its head above water so it could breathe. Units then used a hammock stretcher to help transport the manatee into a truck.

The sea cow is now at SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

"If you see any sea life that appears to be in distress, please call your local marine authorities," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

This past weekend the Venice Police Department Marine Unit along with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, MyFWC Florida...

Posted by Venice Police Department on Monday, March 13, 2023

