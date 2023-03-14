Manatee distressed from red tide rescued by crews in Sarasota County

The sea cow is now at SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

NOKOMIS, Fla. — As red tide continues to creep up the Florida coast, it's not just spring breakers feeling the effects – water mammals are as well.

In Sarasota County, the Venice Police Department's marine unit worked with Mote Marine Laboratory researchers to rescue a manatee they say was in distress from red tide.

Marine officers and biologists helped the manatee hold its head above water so it could breathe. Units then used a hammock stretcher to help transport the manatee into a truck.

"If you see any sea life that appears to be in distress, please call your local marine authorities," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.