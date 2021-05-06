Seven juvenile green sea turtles released from Ormond Beach

Sea you later!
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium released a handful of young sea turtles on Thursday from Ormond Beach.
The aquarium says the seven juvenile green sea turtles--named Apo, Andros, Hana, Osprey, Pulley, Rowley and Sombrero--came to Mote after being stranded on the east coast of Florida due to cold stress. Cold stress can be fatal for sea turtles since it slows down their body functions, leaving them vulnerable to predators.
Originally, 15 sea turtles covered in barnacles and algae were sent to the aquarium's rehabilitation center in March. The seven that were released this week were implanted with a microchip so that they could be identified if they were to get stranded again.
The remaining 8 sea turtles remain at Mote's rehabilitation center.
