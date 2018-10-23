CLEARWATER, Fla. -- For his next trick, Nicholas the dolphin will predict the 2018 World Series winners.

His pick: the LA Dodgers.

The Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, which starts Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Rescued dolphin Nicholas is famous for his accurate predictions of sporting events. Last year, Nicholas correctly predicted the Houston Astros would beat the LA Dodgers.

Nicholas also correctly predicted France would be this year's World Cup champions.

More: Dodgers beat Brewers in Game 7, face Red Sox in World Series

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP