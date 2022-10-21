Pasco Animal Services suspends dog adoptions, other services due to highly contagious virus

The shelter is expected to resume operations in about two weeks or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers will be suspended for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at Pasco County Animal Services' Land O' Lakes shelter.

The agency says the highly contagious virus causes respiratory disease in dogs. Normal operations are expected to resume in about two weeks or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

"The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as people and pets in our community, is and will always be our top priority," PCAS Director Mike Shumate said in a statement.

"We realize this suspension of services is an inconvenience for our customers, and we appreciate your understanding."

In an effort to provide care for dogs at PCAS, shelter staff is conducting ongoing testing, supportive care and maintaining contact with recent adopters and rescues.

Staff at PCAS say Canine Pneumovirus is difficult to control in kennels and the virus is likely present in the community. If your pet is showing symptoms such as sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose, and coughing, please contact your veterinarian immediately.