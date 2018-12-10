CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium added rescued seahorse "Ruffles" to its bag of chips.

The aquarium said the female lined seahorse was found by beach-goer Lou Banholzer, who thinks the creature was blown in by hurricane force winds when Hurricane Michael hit.

Banholzer was visiting from Indianapolis and said he noticed movement while searching for shark teeth. He said he found the little seahorse wrapped in seaweed about 15-20 feet from the shoreline and knew it was in distress. He quickly put it in a container with water and called the aquarium for help.

Banholzer said he became a fan of CMA and the aquarium's rescued dolphins because of his grandkids, who sometimes join him and his wife while they're on vacation.

“It’s remarkable that along the 26 miles of Pinellas County beaches, Ruffles was found just in time to be saved and her rescuers knew who to call,” CMA CEO David Yates said. “The odds of this happening are almost zero. It’s our honor to rescue, rehabilitate and soon release such a fragile and essential creature.”

Ruffles joins the likes of previous CMA rescues Cheeto, Funyun and Frito. Like these three potato chip-inspired seahorses, Ruffles will be releases as soon as she is back to full health.

For now, you can watch her 'horsing around' during her recovery LIVE on the aquarium's Ruffles cam.

