Sarasota County humane society opens its doors for animals displaced by Ida

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Humane Society of Sarasota County is opening its doors to help the animals impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
HCSSC says it just completed a renovation that doubled the facility's space, allowing the organization to shelter, treat and find homes for 50 percent more animals.
"The damage caused by Hurricane Ida left many animal shelters in Louisiana struggling to provide care to the animals that survived the storm," said Anna Gonce, executive director of HSSC. "We are grateful to have the space and resources right now to help these animals. Those of us on the Gulf Coast have to support each other. The next time, it could be us asking for help."
The facility is expecting at least 20 cats and dogs to arrive at its facility on a chartered flight this upcoming weekend. The animals will be coming from shelters in Louisiana that have lost power or air conditioning.