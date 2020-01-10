Fins are like fingerprints: Dolphin scientist shares lessons learned from research

SARASOTA, Fla. — Here in the Tampa Bay Area, dolphins are an essential part of our ecosystem.
We see them when we're out on the boat or strolling near a seawall.
This month, the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program is celebrating 50 years of researching marine mammals and helping people understand how our world impacts theirs -- from oil spills to algae.
The program's director, Randall Wells, has been studying dolphins there since he was an intern. Photojournalist Tim Burquest talked with him about what they've uncovered over years of research. Watch his interview in the video above.
There's a virtual celebration this weekend to celebrate the achievements of the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. Click here to see how you can take part.
- What Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020?
- Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose baby in pregnancy complication
- Publix keeping mask requirement as Florida moves into Phase 3 of reopening
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- Gov. DeSantis lets eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium expire to make room for nationwide order
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- We're closely watching two tropical waves in the Caribbean this week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter