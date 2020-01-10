x
Fins are like fingerprints: Dolphin scientist shares lessons learned from research

The Sarasota Dolphin Research Program is celebrating 50 years of studying marine mammals with a virtual celebration this weekend.
Credit: SDRP NMFS #20455
These are some of the dolphins that the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program staff has studied recently.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Here in the Tampa Bay Area, dolphins are an essential part of our ecosystem. 

We see them when we're out on the boat or strolling near a seawall. 

This month, the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program is celebrating 50 years of researching marine mammals and helping people understand how our world impacts theirs -- from oil spills to algae. 

The program's director, Randall Wells, has been studying dolphins there since he was an intern. Photojournalist Tim Burquest talked with him about what they've uncovered over years of research. Watch his interview in the video above.

There's a virtual celebration this weekend to celebrate the achievements of the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. Click here to see how you can take part.

