2 new K-9s welcomed into Sarasota Police Department family

Meet the two newest additions!

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department family just got a little bit bigger with two new additions to the K-9 team!

K-9 Bruin and K-9 Brody completed more than 600 hours of training and are now assigned to the patrol division within the department.

Let's meet them:

K-9 Brody

Hey there, handsome!

K-9 Brody is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shephard mix from Hungary born in April 2020.

Along with his handler, Officer Jacob Nelson, he completed 640 hours of training including tracking, building and area searches, criminal apprehension, obedience and agility, the department explains.

K-9 Bruin

Look at this good boy!

K-9 Bruin is also a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shephard mix from Hungary, but he was born in May!

Just like K-9 Brody and Nelson, this pup completed 640 hours of training with his handler Officer Adam Bearden. The police department says K-9 Bruin went through similar training including tracking, building and area searches, criminal apprehension, obedience and agility.

The police department currently has three dogs and three handlers on the team.