Scalped pelicans found near Skyway fishing pier, FWC investigating source

Rescue groups have found 17 pelicans with a bizarre head injury over the past few weeks and worry someone could be injuring them intentionally

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A disturbing trend of pelicans getting scalped is causing rescue groups to speak out, asking for the public's help to find out what's going on.

This comes after 17 injured pelicans have been found near the Skyway fishing pier. The concerns - serious enough that the FWC is investigating.

"The most recent injured pelican we got was last Thursday. It had a severe injury, almost the entire top part of his head was flipped up. It was perfectly in his beak and in between his eyes," Melissa Edwards Avian Hospital Director at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary said.

Edwards says the bird the hospital received last Thursday is one of 17 that have been found injured so far.

"Normally we get 3 birds a year with injuries like that and so to have 17 all in a matter of a few weeks is a bit concerning," she said.

The pelicans are expected to recover and survive, but she says the style of the injury and the amount is alarming.

"This last one was a bit suspicious. The FWC is now investigating claims of someone intentionally injuring pelicans this way," Edwards said.

The groups Friends of Pelicans on Facebook and Florida Voices for Animals also posted photos of the injured pelicans, asking for the public's help in trying to find the source of the problem.

Edwards says the Skyway fishing pier is usually a trouble spot for bird injuries and asks people to say something if they see something.

"To have 17 all within such a short time definitely raises red flags about what we are missing - whether it's something injuring the birds in the water, near the pier, or hopefully not someone doing this intentionally," she said.

If you know anything related to these recent pelican injuries, contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline. The group Florida Voices for Animals is also offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for those involved.