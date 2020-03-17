CLEARWATER, Fla. — They’re not very cuddly, but they’re really cute – and they have quite the appetite.

The green sea turtles at Clearwater Marine Aquarium got to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a delicious feast of leafy greens. In fact, they chomp through about 375 pounds of fresh veggies every month!

Employees and volunteers are still hard at work caring for all the animals. While humans have plenty of justifiable concerns about coronavirus, these innocent creatures are none-the-wiser – just like it should be.

If you’re social-distancing and need a little break, you can always check out the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s live webcams here.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium | Florida's Marine Life Rescue Center Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, nurse sharks and more. One of our world-famous residents is Winter the Dolphin.

