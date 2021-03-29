x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Great white shark located about 30 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay

Edithe, who is 11 foot 8 inches and weighs 1,138 pounds, was tagged by 'Ocearch' last year in Nova Scotia.

FLORIDA, USA — A huge, white shark has made her way to Tampa Bay-area waters.

Edithe is 11-foot 8 inches and weighs 1,138 pounds. She was tagged last year in Nova Scotia by 'Ocearch', an organization created to help scientists collect previously unattainable data from the ocean.

Edithe popped up on Ocearch's global shark tracker, appearing about 30 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay.

She was the eighth and final shark tagged on OCEARCH’s expedition Nova Scotia 2020. 

Edithe was named by first-year master’s student Joseph Fotso from the University of Windsor, who was part of the expedition crew for the entire trip. Joseph chose to name Edithe after his mother, according to the group's website.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 