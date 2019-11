KEY WEST, Fla. — A federally protected green sea turtle was released in the Florida Keys after recovering from a spear shot into its neck.

The 150-pound female, dubbed "Splinter," returned to the Atlantic Ocean on Friday at Higgs Beach in Key West.

The turtle was rescued off Key Largo Sept. 7 entangled in a commercial fishing trapline. The reptile was transported to the Middle Keys-based Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where a veterinarian surgically removed the 3-foot-long spear.

Hospital personnel also provided additional treatment, which included wound care, broad-spectrum antibiotics and a diet of natural seagrass, green vegetables and seafood.

Several Florida Keys businesses have joined with the hospital to pledge a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever speared the turtle.

