ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nothing screams Tampa Bay like a nice canoe or kayak floating on the water.

Imagine paddling through the bay and seeing a dolphin get up close and personal to your canoe, playfully flipping around in the water.

That's what one lucky canoer experienced in St. Pete when the curious and playful dolphin swam around, near, and turned around near the See Through Canoe.

"There were a few other dolphins swimming along nearby as well, but this playful one seemed very interested in the clear canoe," See Through Canoe said on their Facebook page.

It's safe to say we're all jealous, but we're flipping our fins at how cute the dolphin is anyway!

