LAKELAND, Fla. -- Nothing like starting the new year with another popular, big ol' gator at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

The reserve has become very well-known thanks to the likes of massive gators like "Humpback," which has received international attention through viral videos sporting the large reptile.

The reserve has actually had to close some of the trails in the past due to potential aggressive gators during nesting seasons.

Suzy Griffin Paul decided to take a walk over the weekend with her husband at the now-world-famous reserve.

The first thing she spotted was a gator swimming alongside in the marsh.

What really caught her attention, however, was a giant gator that swam right up next to them.

"This huge gator that they call Fabio swims right up and stops in front of us in the water and we realize he wants to cross the path," Griffin Paul said, "So we all back up away and give him space."

She says after a minute or two, the massive gator got up and walked across the trail.

"He was really big and it was an exciting thing to watch," she added. "It was our first time getting to see a gator actually cross the path at Circle B."

