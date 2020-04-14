KATHMANDU, Nepal — Every morning and evening, guards and volunteers at Nepal’s most revered Hindu temple gather to feed hundreds of monkeys, cows and pigeons.

The animals, which normally are fed by thousands of visitors at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, were at risk of starvation after Nepal’s government ordered a complete lockdown last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

People are forbidden from leaving their homes and markets and temples closed.

Without receiving the food from visitors, it's up to a few guards, about a dozen staff and some volunteers to make dough and prepare corn for cows, which are sacred and worshiped by the Hindus, and monkeys, which are believed to be descendants of the Hindu god Hanuman.

RELATED: New app matches your mask, PPE donations to hospitals in most need

RELATED: Animal shelter says somebody broke into its barns, stole almost all of its supplies

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter