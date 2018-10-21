ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home, this pot belly piggy went wee, wee, wee all the way to a local animal hospital in a police cruiser.

The St. Petersburg police posted photos of a pot belly pig they found wandering the streets of St. Pete Saturday night.

The pig was found near 9th Avenue North and 22nd Street North, police said.

Officers said they were able to corral him and give him a ride to a local animal hospital.

If anyone knows where he lives or who his owner is, please call their non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP