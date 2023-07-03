Huge whale shark spotted near Sarasota

A TikTok video with almost a million views shows the whale shark slowly swimming past the boat.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A charter fishing group based in Boca Grande posted their encounter with a giant whale shark while docked near Sarasota.

"One of the coolest encounters I have ever had out of Sarasota. I think that the sharks just follow me," the caption for the video reads.

On Monday, beachgoers along Florida's Panhandle at Navarre Beach spotted a shark.

A reel posted in the All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach Facebook group shows a shark swimming close to the shore of the beach while numerous amount of people were in the water.

The shark can be seen swimming right between people on the beach but does not interfere with them. However, the shark still drives panic from beachgoers as people can be heard yelling "Get out of the water" and "Hurry."

The Pensacola New Journal reported that the beach's safety director, Austin Turnbill, confirmed there was a shark at Navarre Beach and typically there's no reason to panic when they are spotted. Turnbill also said when sharks act aggressively, it's because they are chasing fish, but they will soon leave the area and go about their business, the newspaper said.