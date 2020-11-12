Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates 15th anniversary of Winter the dolphin's rescue

On Dec. 10, 2005, the then 2-month-old dolphin was freed from an old crab trap line.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fifteen years ago, on Dec. 10, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued its most famous resident-- Winter the dolphin.

Back in 2005, the then 2-month-old dolphin ended up tangled in an old crab trap line while swimming. Luckily a fisherman was nearby and released her before the Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called out to help.

Unfortunately, Winter lost her tail flukes due to the damage sustained in the entanglement. She was deemed unable to be released and has called CMA home ever since.

Over the years, Winter's rescue has inspired more than just the people she meets, but also the films "Dolphin Tale" and "Dolphin Tale 2."

"After overcoming the odds, she has become an inspiration for so many around the world," CMA wrote on Facebook.

To celebrate the rescue anniversary, Clearwater Marine Aquarium kicked off its "Rescue Days." The events look to bring awareness to the missions of SPCA Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast JFCS.

