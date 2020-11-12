x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates 15th anniversary of Winter the dolphin's rescue

On Dec. 10, 2005, the then 2-month-old dolphin was freed from an old crab trap line.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 31, photo, Winter the dolphin swims at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. The nonprofit public aquarium was about ready to go belly-up at the end of 2005 when Winter, the bottlenose dolphin was brought there after getting her tail tightly entangled in a crab-trap line. Winter plays herself in "Dolphin Tale," a family-friendly 3-D movie starring Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson, opening Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fifteen years ago, on Dec. 10, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued its most famous resident-- Winter the dolphin.

Back in 2005, the then 2-month-old dolphin ended up tangled in an old crab trap line while swimming. Luckily a fisherman was nearby and released her before the Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called out to help.

Unfortunately, Winter lost her tail flukes due to the damage sustained in the entanglement. She was deemed unable to be released and has called CMA home ever since. 

Over the years, Winter's rescue has inspired more than just the people she meets, but also the films "Dolphin Tale" and "Dolphin Tale 2."

"After overcoming the odds, she has become an inspiration for so many around the world," CMA wrote on Facebook.

To celebrate the rescue anniversary, Clearwater Marine Aquarium kicked off its "Rescue Days." The events look to bring awareness to the missions of SPCA Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast JFCS.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter