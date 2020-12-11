Yuki, the wolf-dog who captured the world's attention, dies from blood cancer

NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly two years after captivating the world, Yuki the wolf-dog, who was saved by a Florida sanctuary, has died from blood cancer.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples, which took the massive 120-pound wolf-dog in after he was dumped off at a kill shelter by a previous owner confirmed the sad news Thursday on its Facebook page.
"We have some very sad news to share with everyone. This morning during our rounds, Yuki didn’t come up for his medicine. When we entered his enclosure, we found that he had passed away," the sanctuary wrote.
The team there believes he went "peacefully" and "on his own terms" sometime during the night.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary was aware of Yuki's diagnosis of hemangiosarcoma, or a type of blood cancer, and knew that he did not have very long but wanted to do what they could to help him. All in all, they are just happy he lived an incredible 13 years of life.
"Yuki taught us all about patience, love, and understanding as all animals have unique personalities and set their own boundaries," Shy Wolf Sanctuary wrote. "Rest easy sweet Yuki, we love you forever."
Staff members say his pack-mate Bella appears to be doing OK, but they can tell she misses her friend.
Yuki's story first gained attention when a photo of the part-wolf and part domestic dog towering over a woman while sitting down went viral.
In his memory, the sanctuary is holding a special tribute to Yuki on its WolfStock broadcast from 3-6 p.m. EST on November 14.
- Eta isn't the only storm; NHC also tracking another storm and one possible system
- Tampa Bay begins cleanup in aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta
- Florida Gov. DeSantis pushes 'anti-mob' proposal in response to protests
- 1 person dead after crews respond to report of electrocution in Bradenton Beach during Tropical Storm Eta
- Southwest Airlines coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter