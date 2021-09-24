Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery

The orangutan leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter named Bella, who continues to reside at Zoo Miami.

MIAMI — An orangutan has died at Zoo Miami following dental surgery, zoo leaders report.

The South Florida zoo says Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday during recovery from anesthesia.

Zoo workers say the great ape had been anesthetized for the removal of two teeth. The anesthesia, examination and dental care went as planned.

Kumang was closely monitored by veterinarians, veterinary technicians and a human cardiologist. After the procedure, Kumang was returned to her enclosure.

She was able to sit up and climb to her platform bed. But then for unknown reasons, she lied down and stopped breathing, the workers explained.

Efforts to resuscitate Kumang, including CPR, were unsuccessful.

"We at Zoo Miami are heartbroken over this terrible loss and our deepest condolences go out to the staff that provided Kumang with such great care over the years," the zoo said.