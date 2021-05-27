12 stingrays die in ZooTampa exhibit, park says

Veterinary teams are looking into the equipment involved in the exhibit and testing water quality.

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa says it's looking into why a dozen of its stingrays have recently died.

The zoo says the 12 stingrays were part of its Stingray Bay exhibit. The attraction is located in the Florida portion of the park.

Veterinary teams are looking into the equipment involved in the exhibit and also testing water quality, according to the zoo. The results of those tests could take several weeks.

ZooTampa says Stingray Bay will be closed until further notice.