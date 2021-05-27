12 stingrays die in ZooTampa exhibit, park says

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa says it's looking into why a dozen of its stingrays have recently died.
The zoo says the 12 stingrays were part of its Stingray Bay exhibit. The attraction is located in the Florida portion of the park.
Veterinary teams are looking into the equipment involved in the exhibit and also testing water quality, according to the zoo. The results of those tests could take several weeks.
ZooTampa says Stingray Bay will be closed until further notice.
What other people are reading right now:
- Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
- Tampa company helps first-time offenders get back on track
- IKEA recalls bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazard
- Federal unemployment ending in one month: Unemployed Floridians can get more help
- 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter