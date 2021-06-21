Best spots to take feed-worthy selfies around Tampa Bay

Celebrate National Selfie Day by capturing a selfie or posie at these Tampa Bay area locations.

TAMPA, Fla. — “But first, let me take a selfie…” Why? Because it’s National Selfie Day, duh! As you scroll on your social feeds, I bet you double tap on quite a few selfies regularly.

And, while selfies are classified as a self portrait, it’s becoming more common for the selfie to now be more of a “posie” – the full body shot of just yourself achieved by a tripod and self timer or with help from a bystander.

So, whether you are still holding the phone and snapping a pic, or going for that more candid pose, here are a few places around Tampa Bay to get the ultimate shot.

Raymond James Stadium

Show off your Buccaneers pride by getting a snap with the Bucs flag swaying in the wind.

The Don Cesar

The Pink Palace is a popular beach spot to have gracefully in the background of any shot.

The Canopy at Birchwood

Grab your girl gang or take it solo. Rooftop bars have some of the best evening views.

Parking Deck

With so many high parking decks in the area, having your own photo shoot on one of these gives the best city vibes.

The St. Pete Pier

Whether you are getting ready for dinner at the pier, taking a stroll, or blading away...the pier has a great vibe for photos.

Amalie Arena

What better way to cheer on the Stanley Cup champs than posing outside of Amalie!?

Sparkman Wharf

Show off your 813 pride by posing in front of the Tampa sign at Sparkman Wharf.

Tropicana Field

Show off your Rays spirit by posing in front of the Trop!

Tampa Riverwalk

Snap a pic along the Riverwalk for a great city background.

Bayshore Boulevard

Being 4.5 miles long and known as the world’s longest sidewalk, Bayshore is a great backdrop for a very Florida-fit feed.

Beach Selfie

Living by the Gulf means the world is your oyster for the perfect beach selfie.