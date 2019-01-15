ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a new-school workout using an old-school toy.

Hula fitness is a group class that uses a hula hoop. Utilizing dance and different flow maneuvers with the hoop, participants get a total body workout.

"It’s about fun and fitness; it’s about play," Abby Lee, the founder of Hoola-Fit said. "That’s why we hear so often from students that class flies by -- because they’re playing again."

No hula hoop experience is required as certified instructors teach you the basics before moving onto more advanced moves.

Certified instructors teach classes throughout the bay area. Hula hoops will be provided.

Find online courses, live training and a hoop store on Hoola-Fit's website.

