Live where you want, travel when you want, work from anywhere: The life of a 'digital nomad'

TAMPA, Fla. — During the pandemic, many of you probably had to work from home at some point. Some of you might now prefer the freedom it can give you with a more flexible schedule and the ability to work from just about anywhere.

There are jobs now where you can do that full-time and be considered a digital nomad.

A digital nomad is someone who is not tethered to a specific place for work and can travel the U.S. or even the world and work from anywhere.

Brie Reynolds with FlexJobs says there are all kinds of jobs available that can give you this freedom.

"Marketing, business development, sales, administrative assistants even and then there are even some teaching opportunities that allow you to teach either early mornings or late nights and have more flexible schedules so, there's a lot of really interesting jobs out there for digital nomads."

Heather Parham did exactly that. She became an online teacher five years ago after she moved to Barranquilla, Columbia.

"I wanted a change. I had been in the business world for almost 20 years at that point and felt kind of stalled out in my career."

Parham originally planned to move every six months to experience other cultures and she had the freedom to do that, but she decided to stay. "I learned Spanish. I loved the culture. People love to salsa dance here. There's music all the time. The Caribbean lifestyle. It's warm here all the time."

If this is something you're interested in, do your research. If you're headed to another country, make sure you know how to work there legally and how long you can stay. Also, be sure you look for a job where your employer understands your intentions to travel and work from anywhere, some remote jobs still have location requirements.

Check out FlexJobs to see what kind of remote work is available and Remote.co has information about what certain countries require for you to work there.