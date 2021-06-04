Kids are buying drugs online. Here’s how you can protect them.

TAMPA, Fla — Kids buying drugs is nothing new. But nowadays, kids don't have to get them from friends at a party or a medicine cabinet – they're buying them online.
Whether it's social media or the "dark web," it can be overwhelming for parents to keep track of everything. So, we break down the most important things you need to know to keep your kids safe online.
The basics
New social media apps are popping up all the time, but it's never too late to get acquainted with them and refresh yourself on the basics.
Some of the most popular apps are:
- Instagram - Mostly used for sharing photos, videos, and direct messaging(DM) with other users
- Snapchat - Used for sharing photos, videos, and private messages that disappear after they're viewed
- TikTok - Used to create and share videos
It's important to note that even if you're a friend or follower of your child online, most of these apps have settings to block certain content from being seen by certain users.
Some common abbreviations are:
- DOC - Drug of choice
- PAL - Parents are listening
- RN - Right now
- P911 - Parent alert
- 420 - Marijuana
- KPC - Keeping parents clueless
- G2G - Got to go
- TTYL - Talk to you later
Drug street names your kids may be using
- Benzodiazepines (Xanax, Valium, Ativan) - Often referred to as blues, tranks, downers, and zannies
- Hallucinogens (LSD, Mushrooms, Ketamine, PCP) - kay, special K, acid, caps, shrooms, wet
- Illicit Drugs (Cocaine, Heroin, MDMA, synthetic marijuana) - Bump, blow, powder, tar, Molly, uppers, X, spice
Check out this detailed list of different drug street names.
Tips
- Keep open communication - Let your kids know that they can tell you what's happening with their friends or if they end up in a situation they don't feel comfortable in.
- Teach kids about the consequences - Because drugs are so readily available, kids may think that they aren't really that dangerous. Make sure kids understand the risks of buying, taking, or selling drugs.
- Keep an eye on their search history - If you suspect drug use, it may be a good idea to monitor what your kids are searching for online. There are also several parental control apps that can help you.
- Monitor their delivered packages - Drugs are often delivered in unmarked and discreet packages, so if something looks wrong, ask your child about it.
What other people are reading right now:
- Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive. Here are some travel tips.
- LGBTQ+ advocates question timing after DeSantis vetoes funding for Pulse survivors
- Man accused of shooting somebody in the face over dog dispute has 'anger issues,' sheriff says
- Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter